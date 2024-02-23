Zelenskyy on corruption in Ukraine: "Everything is clean"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on US concerns about corruption in Ukraine, saying, "Everything is clean".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with FoxNews

Quote: "On American fears of corruption in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that, 'everything is clean,' noting that they followed the reforms demanded by the European Union but he also said it was hard to put in new 'difficult anti-corruption reforms', during wartime while stating EU leaders had signed off on Ukraine's transparency."

Details: Zelenskyy also responded to accusations that he had cancelled the elections in the country.

The president said he had never cancelled them. The president explained that during wartime, a law does not allow them to be held.

He also noted that, given his current popularity, if elections were held now, he would be re-elected by the people.

