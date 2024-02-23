All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US imposes sanctions on zone producing Russian versions of Iranian-made Shahed UAVs

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 February 2024, 17:54
US imposes sanctions on zone producing Russian versions of Iranian-made Shahed UAVs
Alabuga Special Economic Zone. Photo: Wikipedia

The large-scale sanctions package announced by the United States against Russia includes measures against the Alabuga Special Economic Zone (SEZ), where Russia has established production of its versions of Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions.

Source: European Pravda, citing the US Department of the Treasury

Details: The sanctioned network of companies has reportedly "facilitated shipments, conducted financial transactions, and engaged in industrial production in support of this cooperation between Russia and Iran to produce one-way attack UAVs for use by the Russian military in Ukraine, including against critical infrastructure and other civilian targets".

Advertisement:

Since the end of 2022, the Alabuga SEZ in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has been cooperating with the Ministry of Defence and Logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces to localise the production of Shahed loitering munitions (the name of the Russian version is Geran).

The sanctions targeted the legal entity of this special economic zone, the Iranian ministry, the Russian manufacturer of reconnaissance drones Albatros, the company that produces parts for drones Drake, and their key officials.

The US sanctions list also mentions a range of entities that have entered into contractual agreements with the Alabuga SEZ and facilitated its financial transactions. Notably, the European Union imposed sanctions on Alabuga in December 2023.

The US Department of the Treasury has separately imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian companies engaged in arms production, 3D printing, manufacturing of machine tools and parts for military equipment, chemical components, semiconductors, electronics, optical devices, navigation components, etc.

Background: US President Joe Biden announced that the United States is imposing over 500 sanctions on Russia and new export restrictions on nearly 100 organisations ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine (24 February) and following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronesanctionsRussiaUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Shahed drone
Russia is capable of producing 400-500 Shahed attack drones per month
Ukraine's Air Force down 23 of 31 Shahed drones at night
Three people killed in Shahed drone attack in Odesa – photo
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: