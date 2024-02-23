Russian A-50 was downed with S-200 anti-aircraft system

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft from a Soviet anti-aircraft system S-200.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Reportedly, the A-50 aircraft was downed from a long-range anti-aircraft system S-200.

For reference: The production of S-200 anti-aircraft systems was opened in the Soviet Union 60 years ago. Later the system was modernised several times.

In July 2023 the Russians started reporting strikes on facilities in Russia and in the occupied Ukrainian territories with missiles launched with S-200 systems. According to the Russians, Ukrainians have modernised these air defence systems to launch attacks on ground targets with 5B28 missiles.

Ihor Romanenko, former deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responsible for air defence, revealed that Ukrainian soldiers were trained to strike ground targets with S-200 systems.

UK intelligence confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use S-200 as a ground attack ballistic missile.

Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft on 23 February.

