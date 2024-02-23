All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian A-50 was downed with S-200 anti-aircraft system

Roman Kravets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 February 2024, 22:25
Russian A-50 was downed with S-200 anti-aircraft system
S-200 anti-aircraft systems. Stock photo: Mil.In.Ua

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft from a Soviet anti-aircraft system S-200.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Reportedly, the A-50 aircraft was downed from a long-range anti-aircraft system S-200.

Advertisement:

For reference: The production of S-200 anti-aircraft systems was opened in the Soviet Union 60 years ago. Later the system was modernised several times.

In July 2023 the Russians started reporting strikes on facilities in Russia and in the occupied Ukrainian territories with missiles launched with S-200 systems. According to the Russians, Ukrainians have modernised these air defence systems to launch attacks on ground targets with 5B28 missiles.

Ihor Romanenko, former deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responsible for air defence, revealed that Ukrainian soldiers were trained to strike ground targets with S-200 systems.

UK intelligence confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use S-200 as a ground attack ballistic missile.

Background: The Defence Forces of Ukraine downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft on 23 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraftRussiadefence intelligenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
aircraft
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence posts final flight path of downed Russian A-50 – map
Defence Forces destroy another A-50 Russian aircraft – video, map
Ukraine's intelligence says Russia has nearly 300 combat aircraft to target Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: