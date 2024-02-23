Defence Forces destroy another A-50 Russian aircraft – video, map

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Сommander of the Ukrainian Air Force, on Telegram; source of Ukrainska Pravda in defence intelligence

Quote: "An A-50 aircraft with the alias Bayan ["Accordion"] has done its time in the sky! Greetings to the occupiers on the [Russian – ed.] Day of the Defender of the Motherland!

You should’ve celebrated at home quietly, maybe you wouldn’t have wrecked your Bayan! I am grateful to Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and everyone who made this possible.

We’ll keep working! Together to the victory!"

Details: According to a source of Ukrainska Pravda, this happened in the area between the Russian cities of Yeisk and Krasnodar.

According to Russian Telegram-channels, the residents of the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia in the Krasnodar Krai witnessed the fall of the aircraft engulfed by flames.

відео ймовірного падіння А-50 з російських пабліків pic.twitter.com/UkzQS8zxZw — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 23, 2024

Location where the Russian A-50 aircraft was downed. Screenshot: Google Map

Russian propagandists comment on the event the following way: "An unknown aircraft fell in the Kanevskaya district in the Krasnodar Krai. A cane is on fire at the site of the fall, emergency services told RIA Novosti."

Ukrainian MoD’s Defence Intelligence confirmed the downing of the Russian A-50 aircraft to Ukrainska Pravda without going into detail.

Quote from DIU spokesperson Andrii Yusov: "We can confirm the downing of such an important target, and on such a significant date for the enemy. That makes it all the better.

Joint operations of Ukrainian defence forces will continue."

Background:

On the evening of 14 January, Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels reported the downing of a Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft over Azov Sea and damage to an Il-22M air command post.

On the evening of 15 January, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the-then commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force downed two important Russian planes.

