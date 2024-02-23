Iran denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has denied media reports that it has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles that could be used to wage a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: statement of the Iranian mission to CNN, European Pravda reports

Details: The statement says that recent reports of Iranian ballistic missiles being sent to Russia are "unsubstantiated".

"Although there are no prevailing international restrictions or prohibitions on the sale of ballistic missiles, Iran deems itself morally obligated to abstain from weapon transactions for the duration of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the statement said.

The Iranian mission to the UN added that it had made this decision in order not to "contribute to the perpetuation of the war".

Background:

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Iran has sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of 2024 as part of agreements to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The United States has not officially confirmed this information, but did announce additional sanctions against Iran for supporting Russian aggression.

Defence cooperation between Iran and Russia intensified after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In December, Russia and Iran signed a declaration in which they pledged to work together to counter Western sanctions.

