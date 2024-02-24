All Sections
Russians attack one community in Sumy Oblast with 12 rockets and another with 14 air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 04:06
Russians attack one community in Sumy Oblast with 12 rockets and another with 14 air-dropped mines
Aftermath of Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Over the past day, Russians conducted 28 attacks on Sumy Oblast, attacking one hromada with 12 non-guided air-launched rockets and using 14 air-dropped mines in another. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Velyka Pysarivka hromada: an FPV drone dropped explosives (3 explosions were heard) and mortar shelling (24 explosions) was conducted. Twelve rockets were launched from a helicopter (presumably unguided air-launched rockets) from Russian territory."

Details: The Russians used 14 air-dropped mines in Khotin hromada.

A total of 148 explosions were recorded during the past day. Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked.

The Russians attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada using multiple-launch rocket systems (15 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions). 

In Krasnopillia hromada, an FPV drone dropped explosives (3 explosions were heard) and mortar shelling was conducted (10 explosions).

Fire from tubed artillery (6 explosions), AGS grenade launchers (20 explosions) and mortars (19 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
