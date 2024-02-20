Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives from drone on house with five people inside – photo

On 20 February, Russian invaders used a drone with explosives to strike a residential building in Nova Sloboda hromada of Sumy Oblast [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Five residents were inside the house at the moment of the attack.

Source: Council of Nova Sloboda on Facebook

Quote: "Today, 20 February, starting from 04:00 (Kyiv time), Russian invaders began targeting the civilian population of the hromada at first with drones and then with artillery."

Details: It is reported that a drone with explosives hit a residential building with five civilians inside. As a result of the hit, the house was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

Currently, the rubble is being cleared, and a search operation is ongoing.

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian Lancet-type strike UAV hit a residential building.

The strike claimed the lives of a mother and her two sons, as well as two distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman visiting them from another city.

