All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives from drone on house with five people inside – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 February 2024, 14:27
Attack on Sumy Oblast: Russians drop explosives from drone on house with five people inside – photo
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 20 February, Russian invaders used a drone with explosives to strike a residential building in Nova Sloboda hromada of Sumy Oblast [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Five residents were inside the house at the moment of the attack.

Source: Council of Nova Sloboda on Facebook

Quote: "Today, 20 February, starting from 04:00 (Kyiv time), Russian invaders began targeting the civilian population of the hromada at first with drones and then with artillery."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that a drone with explosives hit a residential building with five civilians inside. As a result of the hit, the house was destroyed, and a fire broke out.

Currently, the rubble is being cleared, and a search operation is ongoing.

 
Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that a Russian Lancet-type strike UAV hit a residential building.

The strike claimed the lives of a mother and her two sons, as well as two distant relatives: a grandmother and a woman visiting them from another city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwarcasualtiesattack
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: over 250 explosions, 4 civilians injured
Civilian killed and teenager injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: