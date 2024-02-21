All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast: Russian forces drop 42 explosives on 1 community and 3 bombs on another

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 February 2024, 02:50
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces launched 38 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, deploying 42 air-dropped mines on one hromada and 3 KAB-500 guided bomb units on another [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 236 explosions were recorded over the past 24 hours. The Russian army targeted Yunakivka, Mykolaivka rural, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda hromadas.

The Russians struck Bilopillia hromada with artillery (47 explosions), mortars (61 explosions), and multiple launch rocket systems (10 explosions) [the figures in the parentheses represent the number of explosions that had occurred during Russian attacks – ed.]. They also deployed a First-Person View kamikaze drone, resulting in a civilian being concussed.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was subjected to mortar attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation (15 explosions). The Russians also used automatic grenade launchers (10 explosions).

Russian mortars targeted Krasnopillia hromada (39 explosions). Russian forces also attacked the hromada with Lancet UAVs (2 explosions).

The Russians used 42 air-dropped mines on the territory of Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Russian artillery targeted Mykolaivka rural hromada (3 explosions).

The Russians struck Esman hromada with mortars (12 explosions).

A Russian warplane dropped 3 KAB-500 guided bombs on Yunakivka hromada.

