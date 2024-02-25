All Sections
Russians attack 6 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, almost 200 explosions in one day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 03:08
Destruction in Sumy Oblast as a result of Russian bombardment. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians struck six hromadas in Sumy Oblast 20 times over the past day [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 197 explosions were recorded during the past day. Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Nova Sloboda hromadas were attacked.

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with mortars (8 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked with mortars from the territory of the Russian Federation (26 explosions).

Bilopillia hromada was attacked with automatic grenade launchers (109 explosions), mortars (32 explosions), artillery (4 explosions) and two FPV drones.

Russians attacked Myropillia hromada with MLRS (3 explosions).

The Russians used 4 air-dropped mines to attack Khotin hromada.

Nova Sloboda hromada was shelled with artillery (5 explosions).

