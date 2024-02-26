All Sections
Russian losses amount to 880 soldiers and 13 tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 February 2024, 07:52
Russian losses amount to 880 soldiers and 13 tanks in one day
Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, with the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicting 880 casualties and destroying 13 tanks, 37 armoured combat vehicles and 12 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 410,700 (+880) military personnel;
  • 6,555 (+13) tanks;
  • 12,478 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,993 (+12) artillery systems;
  • 1,000 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 686 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 340 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,707 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,910 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,037 (+26) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,580 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

