Russia unveils AI-driven drone defence system

The Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti claims that Russia has developed a comprehensive drone defence system called Stupor, which can operate autonomously.

Source: RIA Novosti, citing engineers at Stupor

Details: The Stupor drone defence and detection system was tested in northern Russia at 20 degrees below zero.

The developers said that it can detect and suppress drones using multiple methods.

The company claims that the system incorporates artificial intelligence, allowing it to function without a human operator.

The system can allegedly detect targets at a distance of over 5 km, and intercept them within a 2 km radius, as reported by the developers.

