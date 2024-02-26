All Sections
New military aid package from Germany: artillery shells, drones and demining vehicles

European PravdaMonday, 26 February 2024, 20:47
New military aid package from Germany: artillery shells, drones and demining vehicles
Vector. Stock photo: quantum-systems.com

The German government reported on 26 February that it had sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine. The batch included, among other things, artillery shells, drones and demining vehicles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the website of the German government

Details: According to the list, Ukraine has received 14,000 rounds of 155-mm ammunition from the Bundeswehr stockpiles, produced at German plants, as well as four WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks.

In addition to this, Germany also provided three mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, material for explosive ordnance disposal and 250 tool kits with explosive material.

The package also includes 10 Vector reconnaissance drones, 22 anti-drone sensors and jammers, 12 satellite connection terminals and 4 border protection vehicles.

The German government has also updated the list of aid it plans to supply Ukraine with in the future with 10 additional armoured recovery vehicles Bergepanzer 2 and 20 anti-drone sensors and jammers.

Earlier this month German chancellor Olaf Scholz stated during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin that Germany was getting ready to allocate a new €1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

In total Germany has allocated or committed €28 billion to military aid for Ukraine, out of them €7 billion within 2024.

