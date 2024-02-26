Russians try to storm Ukrainian positions on Dnipro's left bank 4 times – General Staff

A total of 79 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians launched 1 missile strike and 58 airstrikes, and used multiple-launch rocket systems to strike Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 70 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 26 February

Quote: "Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck nine areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one command post and one UAV ground control station belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Ivanivka and Tabaivka and 14 more attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 15 times. In addition, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five Russian attacks near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. They made four unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions there over the past day.

