Russian losses amount to 850 soldiers, 16 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia - over the past day alone, the Russian army lost 850 soldiers, 22 drones and 16 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 411,550 (+850) military personnel;

6,556 (+1) tanks

12,494 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

10,009 (+16) artillery systems;

1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

686 (+0) air defence systems;

340 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,729 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,912 (+2) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,065 (+28) vehicles and tankers;

1,588 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!