Russian losses amount to 850 soldiers, 16 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 07:56
Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia - over the past day alone, the Russian army lost 850 soldiers, 22 drones and 16 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 411,550 (+850) military personnel;
- 6,556 (+1) tanks
- 12,494 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,009 (+16) artillery systems;
- 1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 686 (+0) air defence systems;
- 340 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,729 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,912 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,065 (+28) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,588 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
