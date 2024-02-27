All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian losses amount to 850 soldiers, 16 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 February 2024, 07:56
Russian losses amount to 850 soldiers, 16 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to inflict losses on Russia - over the past day alone, the Russian army lost 850 soldiers, 22 drones and 16 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 411,550 (+850) military personnel;
  • 6,556 (+1) tanks
  • 12,494 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,009 (+16) artillery systems;
  • 1,000 (+0)  multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 686 (+0)  air defence systems;
  • 340 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,729 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,912 (+2)  cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,065 (+28)  vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,588 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Russia
Russian officials say 2 drones attacked Bryansk Oblast
ISW: Russia regains strategic initiative on battlefield
Greece estimates EU will receive €50-60bn from Russian assets to support Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: