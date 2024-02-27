All Sections
Putin's address to be screened in Russian cinemas

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 27 February 2024, 11:31
Putin's address to be screened in Russian cinemas
Putin's address poster. Photo: Ria novosti

Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly this year will be broadcast in Russian cinemas.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti

Details: The address will be broadcast in cinemas in 17 cities. 

The cinema network organising the broadcast claims that "the demand from the audience is quite high." In Perm, they say, over 50% of seats in the theatre have already been booked.

The promotional poster distributed by the Russian propaganda machine reads "Goals will be achieved" and depicts Putin. The address is scheduled for 29 February.

Subjects: PutinpropagandaRussia
