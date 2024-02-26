I can't understand how Trump can be on Putin's side – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that possible US presidential candidate Donald Trump opposes further assistance to Kyiv because he does not understand Vladimir Putin's goals in the war against Ukraine .

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he "can’t understand how Donald Trump can be on the side of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin."

"It’s unbelievable," he added.

Zelenskyy said that Trump does not understand the goals of the Russian president and "does not know" him.

"I know he met him… but he never fought with Putin. The American army never fought with the army of Russia. Never… I have a better understanding. I don’t think he understands that Putin will never stop," Zelenskyy stressed.

He believes that if Trump decides to support Russia, not Ukraine, in the current full-scale war, he will be "against Americans".

Background:

