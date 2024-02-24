Russian forces attack Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, killing 1 woman and injuring 5 other civilians

A 35-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on 24 February; five civilians sustained injuries.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Occupation forces shelled Bilozerka; there are casualties.

Advertisement:

Sadly, this enemy shelling killed a 35-year-old woman… Her husband sustained injuries. An ambulance is taking him to a hospital.

Another local resident, a 30-year-old woman, was also hospitalised; she was at home with her one-year-old baby [at the time of the attack]. Fortunately, her child was spared."

Updated: Prokudin later said that one woman was killed in the Russian attack on Bilozerka, and another woman and four men sustained injuries.

"One woman sustained fatal injuries. Another five people were injured: a 36-year-old woman and men aged 50, 36, 45 and 39. They have all been hospitalised with mine blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are being treated," Prokudin said.

This article has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!