Russians lose 30 tanks and 104 armoured combat vehicles over one week – video

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia Operative Strategic Group, has reported that over the past week alone, the Russians lost 30 tanks and 104 armoured combat vehicles on the Tavriia front.

Quote: "Intense assault actions on the Tavriia front are conducted daily along almost the whole frontline. Thanks to the heroism and incredible dexterity of our defenders, we are killing the Russians and their reserves and destroying their equipment."

Details: Tarnavskyi stated that over the past week alone, the Russians had lost 30 tanks and 104 armoured combat vehicles on the Tavriia front.

He also published a video showing the paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade striking the Russian equipment near the settlement of Novomykhailivka.

