All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Navalny's attorney arrested in Moscow

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 February 2024, 18:43
Navalny's attorney arrested in Moscow
Vasily Dubkov. Photo: Dubkov on Facebook

Russian media outlets have reported that Vasily Dubkov, Alexei Navalny's attorney, who had been accompanying Navalny’s mother, has been arrested in Moscow.

Source: Russian news outlets SOTA; Novaya Gazeta Europe, a Russian socio-political newspaper; Vyorstka 

Details: The Russian media outlets’ sources stated that according to early reports, Dubkov was detained for "violating public order".

Advertisement:

Since Navalny's death, Dubkov has been accompanying his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya.

Update: Vasily Dubkov told the media outlet Vyorstka that he had been released after being detained.

He made no comment on the reason for or the circumstances of his arrest, but noted that it had hindered his work as a lawyer.

Previously:

  • On 25 February, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had died of natural causes, namely a blood clot.
  • On 26 February, Maria Pevchikh, the chair of the Anti-Corruption Foundation formerly headed by Alexei Navalny, said that an agreement had been made to swap the opposition politician in a prisoner exchange, but he died in prison while the negotiations were in the final stages.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia.
  • Alexei Navalny had been imprisoned since early 2021. The Moscow City Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison in a special-regime colony for "extremism" in August 2023.
  • On the morning of 19 February,  Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in. On 20 February, Lyudmila recorded a video appeal to Putin, demanding the release of her son's body so that she could bury him.
  • On 23 February, Lyudmila reported that the prison administration had threatened to bury her son's body in the penal colony unless she agreed to a secret, quiet burial.
  • On 24 February, the Russian jailers finally handed over Navalny’s body to his mother.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaNavalny
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Russia
Media release satellite images of crash site of Russian A-50 aircraft – video
Russians lose 30 tanks and 104 armoured combat vehicles over one week – video
Poles detain Ukrainska Pravda journalist on border near Belarus while reporting on trade between Poland and Russia – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: