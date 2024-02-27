Media release satellite images of crash site of Russian A-50 aircraft – video
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 21:58
Radio Liberty has released satellite images from the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft crashed on 23 February.
Source: Radio Liberty
Details: The images show traces of a fire that covered an area of approximately 4,500 square metres.
Видання "Радіо Свобода" оприлюднило супутникові знімки місця катастрофи російського літака А-50 pic.twitter.com/718a00yJiu— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 27, 2024
Background:
- Recently, Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.
- A source of Ukrainska Pravda said this happened between the cities of Yeisk and Krasnodar.
- According to Russian Telegram channels, residents of the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia witnessed the fall of the aircraft engulfed by flames.
