Media release satellite images of crash site of Russian A-50 aircraft – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 February 2024, 21:58
Screenshot: Radio Liberty

Radio Liberty has released satellite images from the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft crashed on 23 February.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The images show traces of a fire that covered an area of approximately 4,500 square metres.

Background:

  • Recently, Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.
  • A source of Ukrainska Pravda said this happened between the cities of Yeisk and Krasnodar.
  • According to Russian Telegram channels, residents of the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia witnessed the fall of the aircraft engulfed by flames. 

