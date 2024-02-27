Media release satellite images of crash site of Russian A-50 aircraft – video

Radio Liberty has released satellite images from the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft crashed on 23 February.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The images show traces of a fire that covered an area of approximately 4,500 square metres.

Видання "Радіо Свобода" оприлюднило супутникові знімки місця катастрофи російського літака А-50 pic.twitter.com/718a00yJiu — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 27, 2024

Background:

Recently, Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

A source of Ukrainska Pravda said this happened between the cities of Yeisk and Krasnodar.

According to Russian Telegram channels, residents of the settlement of Trudovaya Armenia witnessed the fall of the aircraft engulfed by flames.

