Biden kicks off meeting with Congress leaders about unlocking aid for Ukraine

Joe Biden at a meeting with leaders of both parties in both chambers of Congress. Photo: АР

US President Joe Biden invited the leaders of both parties in both chambers of Congress to the White House on 27 February to discuss urgent decisions that need to be made on economic and security issues.

Source: European Pravda; C-Span.org

Details: The meeting was attended by Senate Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer, Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson, and House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Judging from the video, Vice President Kamala Harris will also be talking to the Congress leaders.

Biden opened the meeting by saying that he wanted to discuss the issue of extending temporary federal government funding in order to avoid a partial shutdown from 1 March, as well as Ukraine’s "urgent need" for American assistance.

"I think the consequence of inaction every day in Ukraine is dire. I’ve been speaking to some of our G7 partners, and they’re very concerned," the president said.

The meeting’s attendees will also be discussing the passing of military aid for Israel and humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as well as other threats in the Middle East, mainly from Iran.

Hardline Republicans have refused to support Biden’s request for the provision of over US$60 billion of urgent aid for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference on 25 February that Ukraine had informed the US, and specifically Congress, of the need to pass the multi-billion-dollar aid package next month.

According to an internal assessment by the US, Ukraine will face a potentially "catastrophic" shortage of ammunition and air defence equipment by spring.

