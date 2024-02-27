Zelenskyy meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. Photo: Office of the President

During a visit to Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and discussed the Peace Formula with him.

Source: Office of the President

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The leadership of Saudi Arabia can help find fair solutions...

Advertisement:

We are equally interested in ensuring that global stability is maintained."

Details: Zelenskyy is said to have noted Saudi Arabia's commitment to helping restore a just peace in Ukraine.

The parties exchanged views on the current situation in the world and possible ways of ending the war in Ukraine.

They also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy thanked the Crown Prince for his valuable advice on accelerating the implementation of a number of the Peace Formula’s points.

He briefed the Crown Prince on Ukraine's preparations for the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland together with its partners.

The two leaders discussed specific opportunities for bilateral economic and technological cooperation between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

They also instructed teams in the two countries to work on the areas discussed during the meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!