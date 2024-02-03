All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Usyk's fight with Fury officially postponed

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 February 2024, 13:51
Usyk's fight with Fury officially postponed
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk's fight with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia has officially been postponed from 17 February indefinitely. No other fights will take place that night.

Source: Turki Alalshikh, head of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment, on Twitter

Quote: "In light of Tyson Fury's unexpected injury, we're sending our best wishes for his swift and full recovery.

Advertisement:

As a result, the eagerly awaited Ring in Fire heavyweight championship will be rescheduled 

Not to worry, your ticket refunds are on us."

Details: There were some suggestions on social media that Usyk might still fight someone else in that fight, but the organisers did not confirm this.

Background

  • Earlier, it became known that the fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, his UK rival for the four main super heavyweight world champion titles, would not be held on the planned date of 17 February.
  • Egis Klimas, the manager of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, has called Tyson Fury a coward after he postponed their long-awaited fight due to an injury during training.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Saudi Arabia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Saudi Arabia
Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia after visiting UAE
Putin is going to UAE and Saudi Arabia
Scholz on Saudi Arabia meeting about Ukraine: It's just the beginning
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: