Usyk's fight with Fury officially postponed

Oleksandr Usyk's fight with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia has officially been postponed from 17 February indefinitely. No other fights will take place that night.

Source: Turki Alalshikh, head of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment, on Twitter

Quote: "In light of Tyson Fury's unexpected injury, we're sending our best wishes for his swift and full recovery.

As a result, the eagerly awaited Ring in Fire heavyweight championship will be rescheduled

Not to worry, your ticket refunds are on us."

Details: There were some suggestions on social media that Usyk might still fight someone else in that fight, but the organisers did not confirm this.

Background:

Earlier, it became known that the fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, his UK rival for the four main super heavyweight world champion titles, would not be held on the planned date of 17 February.

Egis Klimas, the manager of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, has called Tyson Fury a coward after he postponed their long-awaited fight due to an injury during training.

