All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Total of 86 combat clashes occur in Ukraine over past day, most taking place on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 February 2024, 20:17
Total of 86 combat clashes occur in Ukraine over past day, most taking place on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 86 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians launched four missile strikes and 52 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 94 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 February

Quote: "Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 15 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. In addition, Ukraine's Air Force shot down two Su-34 fighter-bombers and four reconnaissance UAVs. 

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery pieces, one air defence system and one radar station belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukraine’s defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 15 times. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks south of Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians continued to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions over the past day.  

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staff
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
General Staff
Overall losses of Russians consist of both killed and injured – General Staff on how they count Russian casualties
A total of 96 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report
Russians try to storm Ukrainian positions on Dnipro's left bank 4 times – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: