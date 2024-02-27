Total of 86 combat clashes occur in Ukraine over past day, most taking place on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 86 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians launched four missile strikes and 52 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 94 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 February

Quote: "Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 15 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. In addition, Ukraine's Air Force shot down two Su-34 fighter-bombers and four reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery pieces, one air defence system and one radar station belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukraine’s defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 15 times. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks south of Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians continued to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions over the past day.

