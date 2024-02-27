UK armed forces chief: Ukraine will be at disadvantage on battlefield for several more months

The head of the UK Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, believes that Ukraine will experience a shortage of ammunition and will be at a disadvantage in the war with Russia for several months until the West agrees on further steps to support Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda citing The Guardian; Sir Tony Radakin at a defence conference at the British think tank Chatham House

The British army commander said Ukraine is facing a difficult situation on the battlefield, with its troops "struggling in terms of its ammunition and its stockpiles", US military aid blocked in Congress, and Europe not yet able to fill the gap.

Advertisement:

He added that NATO allies are discussing how they can strengthen support for Ukraine and suggested that new announcements may be made at or ahead of the Alliance's summit in Washington.

Radakin said Russia is "at the tactical level gaining relatively small amounts of territory", particularly the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. It is also conducting active military operations in Chasiv Yar, where the Ukrainian forces retreated to after leaving Bakhmut.

"I think that’s the predicament that’s likely to last for at least the next few months," the UK army commander concluded. He suggested that Kyiv is unlikely to be able to launch a new counteroffensive before late summer, and most likely it will happen next year.

The Estonian Defence Forces intelligence centre believes the capture of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast did not provide the media positive coverage the Russian leadership needed in the run-up to the presidential election.

Previously, UK intelligence analysed the Russian army’s losses over the two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!