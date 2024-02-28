All Sections
Russian drone attack: fire breaks out in Odesa

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 28 February 2024, 02:26
Russian drone attack: fire breaks out in Odesa
Downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty images

The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South have reported the successful interception of Russian Shahed drones, however a fire broke out in Odesa due to wreckage falling from one of the downed drones, which was promptly extinguished.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted its drone terror attack from the Black Sea waters along the coastal areas of the south. 

The air defence forces intercepted and destroyed all Shahed-131/136 UAVs."

Details: The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South stated that the wreckage from one of the downed drones caused a short circuit in the electrical network of a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa.

Quote: "The fire was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties."

