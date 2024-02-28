Over 100 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 102 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 February

Details: Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 15 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated. In addition, Ukraine's Air Force downed two Su-34 fighter-bombers and four reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery pieces, one air defence system and two radar stations belonging to the Russians.

A total of 102 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians launched 8 missile strikes and 75 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 141 times.

At night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using 10 Shahed kamikaze drones, and air defence assets and personnel destroyed all 10 of them.

The following areas suffered airstrikes: Chernatske, Chuikivka, Khrapivshchyna, Hrabovske, Yunakivka and Pustohorod (Sumy Oblast); Bolohivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Vyimka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomaiske, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast); Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Molodizhne Kherson Oblast).

Over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near Terny and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 29 times. Moreover, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks south of Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian forces. Despite significant losses, the Russians are continuing to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

For example, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhaust them along the entire frontline.

