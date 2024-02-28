Ukrainian forces intercept 358 Russian drones and capture 11 soldiers on Tavriia front

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 66 times on the Tavriia front on 27 February. A total of 358 Russian drones have been jammed or destroyed in this area.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF), on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted 31 airstrikes, engaged in 66 combat skirmishes and launched 1,093 artillery strikes in the operational area of the Tavriia OSGF over the past 24 hours.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and performing active operations in the designated areas."

Details: Ukrainian Defence Forces jammed or shot down 358 Russian UAVs of various types.

Ukrainian soldiers captured 11 more Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

Tarnavskyi noted that the total Russian casualty count in military personnel amounted to 561 people (encompassing both killed and wounded soldiers – ed.).

On the other hand, Russia's total losses of weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours amounted to 38 units, excluding UAVs. In particular, these include 7 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles, 2 artillery systems, an air defence system, and 19 motor vehicles. Ukraine's Defence Forces also reportedly destroyed another important Russian facility.

