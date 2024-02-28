Talk of Western troops in Ukraine is a signal to Moscow – Estonian general

Estonian Major General in Reserve Neeme Väli has stated that European leaders talking about supporting Ukraine with the possible deployment of Western ground forces on its territory should be seen as a signal by Russia.

Source: Neeme Väli for Estonian broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "On the one hand, this message was good for Europeans, who have tended to get complacent with the war. But on the other hand, it is definitely sending a message to Russia as well: That Europe is ready to invest in Ukraine and to continue with its aid," Väli said. He added that European countries have the capability to send their troops to help Ukraine, but the question is whether it makes sense.

The General believes that Ukraine has enough human resources of its own and they expect help from Europe primarily in terms of weapons and equipment. "At present, the issue is not that there is an insufficient number of troops, but rather that equipment and weapons are needed," Väli pointed out.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also stated that European leaders agreed that Ukraine needs ammunition the most.

Ukrainian ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko believes that French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine is "the beginning of a process" that will trigger relevant discussions in other states.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting in Paris on 26 February that he had not ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future, although he emphasised that there is currently no consensus among the allies.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné later explained that Western troops would not take part in hostilities if they were to depart for Ukraine, as Emmanuel Macron previously suggested.

Meanwhile, a number of European states and NATO emphasised that they do not plan to send troops to Ukraine.

