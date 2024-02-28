Russian soldier surrenders to Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade's drone – video

Ukrainian fighters have posted a video showing the capture of a Russian prisoner of war using an FPV drone.

Source: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"

Quote: "They are scared. They want to live. Another Russian surrendered to the drone; he understands that this is not his war. Ukraine will liberate all of its territories."

Advertisement:

“Хочеш жити – йди за пташкою”: росіянин здався в полон дрону 10-ї ОГШБр pic.twitter.com/YNu4GUDcIL — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 28, 2024

Support UP or become our patron!