Russian soldier surrenders to Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade's drone – video
Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 10:59
Ukrainian fighters have posted a video showing the capture of a Russian prisoner of war using an FPV drone.
Source: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"
Quote: "They are scared. They want to live. Another Russian surrendered to the drone; he understands that this is not his war. Ukraine will liberate all of its territories."
“Хочеш жити – йди за пташкою”: росіянин здався в полон дрону 10-ї ОГШБр pic.twitter.com/YNu4GUDcIL— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 28, 2024
