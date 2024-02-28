All Sections
Russian soldier surrenders to Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade's drone – video

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 February 2024, 10:59
Russian soldier surrenders to Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade's drone – video
Screenshot

Ukrainian fighters have posted a video showing the capture of a Russian prisoner of war using an FPV drone.

Source: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"

Quote: "They are scared. They want to live. Another Russian surrendered to the drone; he understands that this is not his war. Ukraine will liberate all of its territories."

