Russian opposition leader Navalny to be buried on 1 March at Moscow's Borisovo Cemetery

Associates of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have said that he is to be buried on 1 March at the Borisovo cemetery in Moscow.

Source: Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The [burial ceremony] will take place at the Borisovo cemetery."

Details: Yarmysh also said that the politician's funeral would be held at the Church of Assuage My Sorrows, Icon of the Mother of God, in the Maryino District on 1 March at 14:00, and urged people to come early.

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia. Representatives of the correctional facility where Navalny had been held told the politician's mother that he had died from "sudden death syndrome".

On the morning of 19 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Still, neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in.

On 23 February, Lyudmila reported that the prison administration threatened to bury her son's body in the prison colony if she did not agree to a secret, quiet burial.

On 24 February, Russia’s prison employees finally handed over the body of opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his mother.

On 27 February, the politician's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh reported that Moscow funeral agencies refused to provide premises for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

