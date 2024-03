A 61-year-old woman was killed when Russian troops fired artillery on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A person died. A 61-year-old woman. She was killed by the Russians when they shelled Nikopol".

Details: Local authorities are currently investigating the attack's aftermath.

