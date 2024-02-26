70-year-old man injured in Russian attack of Nikopol district – photo
Russian troops opened fire on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 70-year-old man on 26 February.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A 70-year-old man was injured today in the Nikopol district as a result of enemy shelling. He sustained a shrapnel wound and a head injury. Doctors provided all required assistance. He will be treated in an outpatient setting."
Details: In the same area, 10 private homes and a five-story building were damaged. The attack also affected infrastructure, social institutions, outbuildings, automobiles, gas pipelines, and power lines.
In total, the Russians targeted the area nine times with drones and artillery. Strikes were recorded in Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myriv hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].
