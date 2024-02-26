70-year-old man injured in Russian attack of Nikopol district – photo

Russian troops opened fire on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 70-year-old man on 26 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 70-year-old man was injured today in the Nikopol district as a result of enemy shelling. He sustained a shrapnel wound and a head injury. Doctors provided all required assistance. He will be treated in an outpatient setting."

Details: In the same area, 10 private homes and a five-story building were damaged. The attack also affected infrastructure, social institutions, outbuildings, automobiles, gas pipelines, and power lines.

Photo: Serhii Lysak

In total, the Russians targeted the area nine times with drones and artillery. Strikes were recorded in Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myriv hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Photo: Serhii Lysak

