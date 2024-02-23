Rubble being cleared in Dnipro: Drones hit high-rise building and enterprise – photo

On the night of 22-23 February, five attack drones were destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but some others could not be intercepted. The Russians struck not only a high-rise building, but also a business in Dnipro, injuring eight people. There may be people still trapped under the rubble.

Source: Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "A total of five drones were destroyed by the defenders of the sky last night over the oblast. Two in the Synelnykove district and two in the Dnipro district, and another one in Novomoskovsk district.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t down them all. The enemy hit an enterprise in addition to a multi-storey building in Dnipro,

Two of the eight people injured in the attack are hospitalised in moderate condition. The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The search for people who may be under the rubble in the destroyed building is ongoing."

Drone hit high-rise building in Dnipro Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Drone attack on Dnipro. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians have not stopped shelling the Nikopol district. They shelled Nikopol, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas with artillery (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories).

Two businesses, three private houses, outbuildings and power lines were damaged. Nobody was killed or injured.

Nikopol after drone attack Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

