Russians drop explosives on car in Nikopol, killing civilian

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 13:24
Russians drop explosives on car in Nikopol, killing civilian
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A man died after Russian forces dropped explosives on a lorry in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook 

Quote: "The Russians simply dropped explosives from an UAV onto the vehicle with the man inside.

The deceased was 57 years old."

Details: Lysak stated that the attack took place on the premises of a company facility.

Buildings and lorries were damaged or destroyed.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopoldrones
