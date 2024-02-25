Russians drop explosives on car in Nikopol, killing civilian
Sunday, 25 February 2024, 13:24
A man died after Russian forces dropped explosives on a lorry in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "The Russians simply dropped explosives from an UAV onto the vehicle with the man inside.
The deceased was 57 years old."
Details: Lysak stated that the attack took place on the premises of a company facility.
Buildings and lorries were damaged or destroyed.
