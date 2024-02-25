Russians drop explosives on car in Nikopol, killing civilian

A man died after Russian forces dropped explosives on a lorry in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians simply dropped explosives from an UAV onto the vehicle with the man inside.

The deceased was 57 years old."

Details: Lysak stated that the attack took place on the premises of a company facility.

Buildings and lorries were damaged or destroyed.

