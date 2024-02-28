All Sections
Russia promises to carefully consider Transnistria's request for "protection"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 18:12
Russia promises to carefully consider Transnistria's request for protection
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: pixabay.com

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commented on the appeal of the congress of the so-called lawmakers of the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria and stated that Moscow has been "attentively" considering all requests coming from this unrecognised region.

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry in a comment to TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, reported by European Pravda 

Details: "Protecting the interests of the residents of Transnistria, our compatriots, is one of our priorities. All requests are always carefully considered by the Russian relevant bodies," a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a comment.

Read also: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says Russia didn't achieve desired result at "lawmakers' congress" in Transnistria

Background:

  • Unrecognised Transnistria adopted an appeal to Russia asking for "protection from Moldova's pressure", also addressing a number of international organisations.
  • Moldova does not believe this will lead to escalation and destabilisation. 
  • Before the congress, there were fears that the so-called MPs could urge Moscow to annex the unrecognised region to Russia, but official statements in Chișinău, Kyiv and Tiraspol denied such assumptions.

Subjects: RussiaTransnistria
