Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says Russia didn't achieve desired result at "lawmakers' congress" in Transnistria

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) has commented on the so-called congress of Transnistrian parliamentarians of all levels held on 28 February, saying its results do not meet the Kremlin’s expectations.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence, in a commentary for RBC-Ukraine media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yusov stated that the reports about alleged intentions of the Transnistrian lawmakers to request the integration of the region into the territory of Russia had not been confirmed, as reported by the Ukrainian intelligence earlier.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today, taking into account the situation in the TMR (Transnistrian Moldovan Republic), nothing has happened. Russia has not achieved the desired result. In this situation their efforts, both political and informational, have failed."

Yusov also noted that the "congress of lawmakers" of Transnistria had not only turned to Russia but also to the European institutions "in a multi-vector style", which is a "telling fact" in itself.

Background:

The congress of the so-called lawmakers of the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria adopted an appeal to Russia asking for "protection from Moldova's pressure", also addressing a number of international organisations.

Before the congress, there were fears that the so-called MPs might urge Moscow to annex the unrecognised region to Russia, but official statements in Chișinău, Kyiv and Tiraspol denied such assumptions.

Support UP or become our patron!