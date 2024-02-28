All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border closure was not discussed in negotiations with Poland – Ukraine's Trade Representative

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 28 February 2024, 18:42
Border closure was not discussed in negotiations with Poland – Ukraine's Trade Representative
Taras Kachka. Photo: Agropolit

Taras Kachka, Ukraine's trade representative, spoke about the most recent round of trade negotiations with Poland, pointing out that the option of closing the border for goods movement was not mentioned.

Source: Kachka on Facebook

Details: Kachka reported four hours of intense negotiations with Krzysztof Hetman, Poland's Minister of Development and Technology, and Czesław Siekierski, Minister of Agriculture. He described the negotiations as "one of the most intense" in his career.

Advertisement:

"We were able to find a common language and are working on a constructive solution to unblock the border while considering the interests of farmers in Poland and Ukraine. It is not easy, but possible," said Kachka.

He noted that he could not provide additional details but pointed out that "a constructive solution is possible."

"Throughout the four hours of negotiations, the option of closing the border was not mentioned. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that this would be a painful decision for our economies. Stopping trading for even a single day, which amounts to US$11.7 billion per year (and even more according to Polish statistics), is too painful. Not to mention transit, which is vital to Ukraine," he said.

"As a result, I encourage everyone to read Donald Tusk's statement thoroughly and carefully, including all rhetorical and punctuational elements. News headlines may be misleading," Kachka added.

Background: On the afternoon of 28 February, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of temporarily closing the border for goods movement until the accumulated problems are resolved.

Tusk also stated that on Thursday, he would meet with protesting farmers and other groups that had joined their actions. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandborder
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Poland
"Policing the border": Polish authorities detail detention of Ukrainian journalist
Two-thirds of Poles blame EU and its Ukraine policy for farmers' issues
Detention of Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Poland: Lublin police confirm they took "measures to establish identity"
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: