Russians fire from MLRS 102 times over past day – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 February 2024, 19:34
Russians fire from MLRS 102 times over past day – General Staff report
A Ukrainian tank firing a munition. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 79 combat clashes took place on the front line over the past day. The Russians launched five missile strikes and 91 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 102 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 February

Quote: "Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. 

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, one cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, one air defence system, one electronic warfare station and one other important facility belonging to the enemy."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 25 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one Russian attack near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians continued to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions over the past day.  

