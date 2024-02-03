Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk – photo

The Russians attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a FAB-500 air-dropped bomb at around 06:00 on 3 February 2024.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians hit civilian infrastructure with a FAB-500 equipped with a Universal Planning and Correction Module (UPCM).

A nine-storey residential building, private homes, power grids, and other civilian non-residential infrastructure were damaged.

There are no known casualties.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

