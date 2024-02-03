All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 February 2024, 11:26
Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk – photo
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a FAB-500 air-dropped bomb at around 06:00 on 3 February 2024.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians hit civilian infrastructure with a FAB-500 equipped with a Universal Planning and Correction Module (UPCM).

Advertisement:

A nine-storey residential building, private homes, power grids, and other civilian non-residential infrastructure were damaged.

There are no known casualties.

 
Photo:  Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian military official refutes Russia's claims about capture of Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast
Russian occupation forces launch airstrike on Kupiansk district and attack Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast city with 6 Shahed drones on the evening of 29 January, injuring 2 people
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: