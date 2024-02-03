Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk – photo
Saturday, 3 February 2024, 11:26
The Russians attacked the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with a FAB-500 air-dropped bomb at around 06:00 on 3 February 2024.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians hit civilian infrastructure with a FAB-500 equipped with a Universal Planning and Correction Module (UPCM).
A nine-storey residential building, private homes, power grids, and other civilian non-residential infrastructure were damaged.
There are no known casualties.
