Ukrainian military official refutes Russia's claims about capture of Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast

The village of Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast is not under complete Russian control, as fighting is still underway in the area.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Chief of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces (OSGF), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The [front] line [in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGF – ed.] remains highly dynamic. The enemy is pursuing offensive actions, particularly near [the town of] Kupiansk and outside Tabaivka, where heavy fighting is underway. The village is not currently under the control of the Russians: artillery duels are taking place in the area."

Details: Yevlash added that over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders on the Lyman-Kupiansk front have managed to kill over 228 Russian troops and destroy 75 pieces of weaponry, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, video surveillance systems, and various types of electronic warfare equipment.

Background: Volodymyr Fito, Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, also denied that Tabaivka has been captured. "The enemy claims to have captured Tabaivka, but this does not correspond to reality. There has been fighting not far from this settlement."

