All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian military official refutes Russia's claims about capture of Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 2 February 2024, 15:30
Ukrainian military official refutes Russia's claims about capture of Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast
Tabaivka. Screenshot: deepstate map

The village of Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast is not under complete Russian control, as fighting is still underway in the area.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Chief of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces (OSGF), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The [front] line [in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGF – ed.] remains highly dynamic. The enemy is pursuing offensive actions, particularly near [the town of] Kupiansk and outside Tabaivka, where heavy fighting is underway. The village is not currently under the control of the Russians: artillery duels are taking place in the area."

Advertisement:

Details: Yevlash added that over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders on the Lyman-Kupiansk front have managed to kill over 228 Russian troops and destroy 75 pieces of weaponry, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, video surveillance systems, and various types of electronic warfare equipment.

Background: Volodymyr Fito, Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, also denied that Tabaivka has been captured. "The enemy claims to have captured Tabaivka, but this does not correspond to reality. There has been fighting not far from this settlement."

Support UP or become our patron! 

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastwarArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian occupation forces launch airstrike on Kupiansk district and attack Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast city with 6 Shahed drones on the evening of 29 January, injuring 2 people
Russians advance on Kupiansk but lack significant tactical successes
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: