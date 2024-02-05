All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's drone production capabilities have grown 100-fold since start of invasion

Monday, 5 February 2024, 09:20
Ukraine's drone production capabilities have grown 100-fold since start of invasion
Stock photo: Militarnyi

Ukraine is currently capable of manufacturing 67 models of domestically produced drones that have passed the approval procedures. There were only seven in 2022.

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: There are now 200 companies registered in Ukraine that are involved in UAV production. The influx of funds into the industry and the simplification of regulations have enabled them to ramp up the total domestic drone production capacity by 100 times compared to the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Digital Transformation told Ekonomichna Pravda that this refers to the potential Ukrainian domestic production capacity - in other words, the capacity that the state, foundations, or other customers can potentially utilise, rather than the current production rate.

As for the actual production of drones, it has increased "tenfold" since 2022. The estimates are based on the number of UAVs produced, i.e. taking into account a large number of cheap First-Person View (FPV) drones that were not being made before the invasion.

"The drones purchased by the Army of Drones hit 14,000 targets between June 2023 and January 2024 [The Army of Drones is a joint project to procure UAVs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces run by the Ukrainian General Staff, the State Special Communications Service, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Ministry of Defence – ed.]. These include tanks, armoured personnel carriers, strong points, etc. We've had cases when 80 pieces of equipment were hit in one night," the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported. The ministry added that it considers only those operations for which Ukrainian troops provided video confirmation.

Ukraine has trained 20,000 UAV operators and engaged 33 partner schools as part of the Army of Drones.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that the government had passed about 20 laws and regulations in the past year and a half to simplify UAV production. These include the simplification of the approval process for operation, export controls, exemption of components from VAT and duties which has increased the profitability of manufacturers by up to 25%, the liberalisation of the ammunition market, etc.

In order to increase funding for procurement this year, the UNITED24 initiative has allocated UAH 10 million [roughly US$266,000] to dozens of brigades to independently purchase drones on the market.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
drones
Russians plan to teach schoolchildren in temporarily occupied territories to assemble UAVs
2 UAVs downed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Border of Steel soldiers post video of successful FPV-drone operation – video
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: