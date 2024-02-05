Russians plan to teach schoolchildren in temporarily occupied territories to assemble UAVs

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians plan to introduce a UAV technology module in labour lessons in the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: NRC said the module will focus on studying the technologies, design features, and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military purposes.

In addition, they will conduct propaganda among students regarding further education in technical specialties and employment at military plants.

Quote: "The Kremlin considers the operating of UAVs as one of the key skills in preparing for military service. The Russians intend to attract as many young people as possible to their military and facilities of the military-industrial complex.

Thus, the enemy once again violates international law and uses the civilian population for military purposes."

