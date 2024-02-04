All Sections
People injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 February 2024, 08:45
People injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts
Destruction in Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two civilians were injured in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts on 3 February.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian artillery and mortars reportedly targeted nearly 17 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russians struck the village of Hryhorivka in the Kupiansk district with two guided bombs at around 14:00 on Saturday (3 February). Windows, roofs, and roof coverings of two private houses were damaged.

A civilian man, 26, was injured and taken to hospital.

In addition, the Russians injured 1 resident of the settlement of Maksymilianivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 3 February. The total number of injured in the oblast has increased to 4,532 civilians.

Subjects: Kharkiv OblastDonetsk Oblastattackwar
