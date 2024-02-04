People injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts
Sunday, 4 February 2024, 08:45
Two civilians were injured in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts on 3 February.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Russian artillery and mortars reportedly targeted nearly 17 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
Advertisement:
The Russians struck the village of Hryhorivka in the Kupiansk district with two guided bombs at around 14:00 on Saturday (3 February). Windows, roofs, and roof coverings of two private houses were damaged.
A civilian man, 26, was injured and taken to hospital.
In addition, the Russians injured 1 resident of the settlement of Maksymilianivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 3 February. The total number of injured in the oblast has increased to 4,532 civilians.
Support UP or become our patron!