Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka front, where Ukrainian defenders repel 44 assaults – General Staff

The Russian forces launched attacks on six fronts, focusing most heavily on Avdiivka. The Russians launched a missile strike and 43 airstrikes, firing multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 51 times. A total of 78 combat clashes occurred at the front over the course of the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 February

Quote: "Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatnie, Velykyi Burluk, Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast), as well as Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

Advertisement:

Russian artillery affected over 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 31 Russian attacks near the settlement of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and 13 more near the settlements of Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 14 Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks to the north of Pryiutne and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their losses, the Russians are not abandoning their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck five areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Support UP or become our patron!