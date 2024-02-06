Ukrainian Parliament Human Rights Committee supports bill on multiple citizenship

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee for Human Rights, Liberation and Re-Integration of Occupiers Territories, National Minorities and International Relations has supported the bill on multiple citizenship submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Quote: "At the meeting on 6 February 2024 the Committee supported the bill on certain issues in the migration sector concerning the grounds and the procedure of obtaining or loss of citizenship of Ukraine No 10425 from 22 January 2024 submitted by the President of Ukraine.

The bill marked by the President as urgent will update legal clauses in the migration and citizenship sectors, specifically those concerning the grounds for and the procedure of obtaining and losing Ukrainian citizenship. The bill will also improve legal regulation of issues concerning the status of foreigners and persons without citizenship who participate in the defence of independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or in other formations created in accordance with the law."

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on 22 January, he would introduce a law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine to the Verkhovna Rada. He added that the law would allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from different countries worldwide, besides the citizens of the aggressor state, to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

