Head of National Security Committee: Draft law on mobilisation lacks rotation provision

Oleksandr Zavitnevych, the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence and a Servant of the People party member, believes that the new government draft law on mobilisation lacks rotation provisions.

Source: Zavitnevych in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "At the legislative level, there must be at least some provision on rotation and its duration. This version does not currently exist, although we talked about it a lot at the committee."

Details: Zavitkevych noted that MPs are likely to propose this provision in amendments to the draft law between the first and second readings.

In his opinion, it is also difficult to agree with the draft law's proposal to mobilise convicts: "I would not mobilise convicts. This is my personal stance. I am against it. Why? In the 50s of the last century, when former prisoners who had served their sentences joined the USSR Armed Forces, many military men say that this is when all the hazing began."

As Zavitkevych said, the military is also against such a provision in the legislation.

The draft law on mobilisation proposes about 150 amendments to existing laws.

Zavitnevych has praised the proposed introduction of a provision stating that persons with disabilities are not subject to military service during mobilisation.

Among the advantages of the draft law, the committee chairman noted the provision on the right of servicemen released from captivity to be discharged from military service if they do not wish to serve further.

Quote: "The 36-month provision is very important [discharge of servicemen after 36 months of continuous service under martial law – ed.]. As for conscripts, it was also decided that they would be dismissed. And conscript service will be replaced, as we have been talking about for a long time, by initial basic training. Military basic training – we can call it that. And all citizens must undergo this training."

Zavitnevych also singled out the provision for an additional 90-day leave [without division into units] with the preservation of financial support for servicemen after their release from captivity [except for those who decided to resign from military service – ed.]

Asked about the timeframe for consideration of the draft law in the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament), the committee chairman reminded journalists of the 14 days provided for submitting alternative draft laws, although he suggested that the parliament could shorten this period.

Background:

On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an updated draft law on mobilisation.

The updated bill proposes introducing measures to influence conscription evaders that can be implemented through a court decision.

In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that only those with basic combined arms training or military service be accepted for civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

