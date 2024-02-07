Tu-95 bombers take off in Russia – Ukraine's Air Force
Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 02:59
The Air Force of Ukraine has reported that several Tu-95 aircraft have taken off from Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast, Russia.
Source: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: According to the military, the estimated time to reach the launch lines is about 05:00.
The Armed Forces urged citizens to monitor their reports and, if an air-raid warning was issued, to go to a shelter.
