Tu-95 bombers take off in Russia – Ukraine's Air Force

The Air Force of Ukraine has reported that several Tu-95 aircraft have taken off from Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: According to the military, the estimated time to reach the launch lines is about 05:00.

The Armed Forces urged citizens to monitor their reports and, if an air-raid warning was issued, to go to a shelter.

