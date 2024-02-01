All Sections
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 February 2024, 08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
Russian forces attack Kharkiv with Geran UAVs. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops targeted Kharkiv with drones on the night of 31 January – 1 February, damaging civilian business premises and causing a fire, but no one was injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The Russians fired at Kharkiv once more on the evening of 31 January. The attack targeted civilian infrastructure in the city's Osnovianskyi district.

У Харкові дрони атакували цивільне підприємство
Russian UAVs target civilian business in Kharkiv
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Investigators examined the sites of the Russian strikes and documented the impact of three UAVs in the Osnovianskyi district.

БПЛА
Geran UAV, shot down in Kharkiv
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Civilian business premises were damaged, and a fire broke out. There were no casualties.

Some of the Russian drones "did not reach their targets" thanks to air defence forces, said the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, it was reported that the Russian army had launched guided aerial bombs on a civilian hospital in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four people. 

