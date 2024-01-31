All Sections
Russia uses North Korean munitions at front in Ukraine – Ukraine's intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 31 January 2024, 18:12
Andrii Yusov. Photo: MEDIACENTER.ORG.UA

The Russian Federation has already used some of the North Korean munitions and continues to use them at the front against the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform

Quote: "Yes, we can confirm that when it comes to artillery shells, such cooperation between the two regimes is recorded, and North Korea has already supplied a significant number of artillery shells to the Russian Federation. Some of them have already been used and are being used in the war against Ukraine."

Details: When asked on which fronts the Russians use these shells the most, Yusov noted that it is impossible to single out specific areas of the frontline.

"In fact, it is difficult to track this because they are not distributed separately to the fronts but are distributed as a whole mixed ammunition, that is, both Russian-made and foreign-made," Yusov added.

In turn, Volodymyr Fito, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, confirmed that the Russians had used a North Korean missile to attack Kharkiv. As for the munitions, he said it is sometimes difficult to determine whether a North Korean shell exploded or not, as it is destroyed during the explosion.

Subjects: North KoreaweaponsRussiawar
